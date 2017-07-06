Hackers are Targeting Nuclear Facilities, Homeland Security Dept. and F.B.I. Say - The New York Times

NYT reports;

Since May, hackers have been penetrating the computer networks of companies that operate nuclear power stations and other energy facilities, as well as manufacturing plants in the United States and other countries.

Among the companies targeted was the Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation, which operates a nuclear power plant near Burlington, Kan., according to security consultants and a so-called urgent joint report issued by the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation last week.

The joint report was released on June 28. It was obtained by The New York Times and confirmed by security experts who have been responding to the attacks. It carried an urgent “amber alert,” the second-highest rating in terms of the severity of the threat.

The report did not indicate whether the cyberattacks were an attempt at espionage — such as stealing industrial secrets — or part of a plan to cause destruction. There is no indication that hackers had been able to jump from their victims’ computers into the control systems of the facilities, nor is it clear how many facilities had been successfully targeted.

Wolf Creek officials said that while they could not comment on cyberattacks or security issues, no “operations systems” were affected and that their corporate network and the internet were separate from the network that runs the plant.

The hackers appeared determined to map out computers networks for future attacks, the report concluded. But investigators have not been able to analyze the malicious “payload” of the hackers’ code, which would offer more detail into what they were after.