Japan and Europe's huge new trade agreement shows that US leadership is already fading - Vox

Vox reports;

They’re creating a rival to NAFTA — because Trump.

Japan and Europe have a pointed message for the US: We’re taking your place as global leaders in free trade.

Japan and the European Union agreed on an outline for a massive trade deal on Thursday that will rival the size of NAFTA, the free trade accord that the US has with Canada and Mexico — currently the largest one in the world.

That is, in and of itself, big news. But the timing of the agreement makes it even more significant: It’s taking place on the eve of the upcoming G-20 summit in Germany, a meeting of the world’s 20 largest economies. Japan and Europe are telling the US — and the world — that they’re taking the reins as the US withdraws from the global trading arena under the Trump administration’s protectionist turn.

“Two big, highly globalized economies are stepping up and showing they’re going to continue liberalization — with or without the US,” Caroline Freund, a senior fellow at the generally pro-free trade Peterson Institute for International Economics, told me.

The deal is yet another momentous consequence of Trump’s decision to withdraw from Trans-Pacific Partnership negotiations during his first full working day as president.