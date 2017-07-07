Putin Reveals What He Discussed With Trump During Two-Hour-Long Meeting - Sputnik International

Note: Consider the source...

Sputnik News;

HAMBURG, July 7 (Sputnik) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed at the first meeting with US President Donald Trump on Friday the situation in Ukraine and Syria, the fight against terrorism and cybersecurity.

"I had a very lengthy conversation with the President of the United States, there were a lot of issues such as Ukraine, Syria, other problems, some bilateral issues," Putin said at the beginning of his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We again returned to the issues of fighting terrorism and cybersecurity," Putin added.

On Friday, the G20 summit kicked off in the German city of Hamburg, bringing together the leaders of major world countries and developing economies.

Up until now, Putin and Trump only spoke on the phone. Today's meeting marks the first time the two leaders spoke in person.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson were also present at the talks.