Trump to Putin: 'It's an honor to be with you' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday that "it's an honor to be with you" as the two leaders kicked off their much-anticipated bilateral meeting, one that was scheduled for just 30 minutes but wound up lasting nearly two-and-a-half hours.

Neither Trump nor Putin, who were accompanied by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, respectively, offered specifics of what they would discuss once reporters left the room. Russian government-controlled Sputnik News reported Friday afternoon that Putin, at the start of a later meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, said he and Trump had discussed "a lot of issues such as Ukraine, Syria, other problems, some bilateral issues," as well as combating terrorism and cybersecurity.

Trump did not respond to a shouted question during his brief press availability with Putin as to whether or not he would raise Russia's efforts to interfere in last year's presidential campaign, according to reporters in the room.

"President Putin and I have been discussing various things, and I think it's going very well. We've had some very, very good talks. We are going to have a talk now and obviously that will continue," Trump said as photographers snapped photos of the two presidents, whose meeting took place at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany. "But we look forward to a lot of very positive things happening for Russia, for the United States and for everybody concerned, and It's an honor to be with you."

Putin, through a translator, echoed his U.S. counterpart's friendly welcome and said he and Trump "will really need personal meetings" in order to resolve certain policy issues.

"We have spoken on the phone with you several times before on very important bilateral and international issues. But phone conversation is never enough," Putin said. "I’m delighted to be able to meet you personally, Mr. President. And I hope, as you have said, our meeting will yield positive result."