Haley: 'Everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley on Saturday denied that President Donald Trump accepted that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election, as Russian officials have suggested, adding that "everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections."

In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" set to air Sunday, Haley said that Trump brought up Russian meddling early on in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, telling him to "cut it out."

"[Trump] wanted him to basically look him in the eye, let him know that yes, we know you meddled in our elections. Yes we know you did it, cut it out," Haley said. "And I think President Putin did exactly what we thought he would do, which is deny it. This is Russia trying to save face. And they can't. They can't."

She added: "Everybody knows that Russia meddled in our elections. Everybody knows that they're not just meddling in the United States' election. They're doing this across multiple continents, and they're doing this in a way that they're trying to cause chaos within the countries."

Conflicting reports of Trump and Putin's discussion of election interference during their highly-anticipated meeting came out from the U.S. and Russia Friday.