Russia Threatens to Expel 30 U.S. Diplomats - The Atlantic

The Atlantic;

Russian foreign ministry officials say up to 30 U.S. diplomats may be expelled from the country if the Trump administration doesn’t return two compounds seized last year by the Obama administration.

Thomas Shannon, the U.S. undersecretary of state, and Sergey Ryabkov, the Russian deputy prime minister, are expected next week to discuss the compounds in New York and Maryland.

“If the compromise is not found there, we will have to take such measures,” a Russian Foreign Ministry official told Izvestiya, the Russian newspaper, and reported more broadly by state-run media.

Russian officials had hoped there would be a breakthrough on the issue last week when President Trump met with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting in Hamburg, Germany. But though there was momentum on issues such as a ceasefire in the Syrian civil war, the issue of the compounds remained unresolved.