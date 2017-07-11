Esquire reports;

Stephen Colbert Just Dug Up an Absurd Nugget in Trump Jr.'s Russia Statement

There's a lot to unpack in the story of Business Card Aficionado Donald Trump, Jr.'s powwow with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer. For one thing, Junior has routinely mischaracterized, misrepresented, or outright lied about the meeting. First he denied it—or any other Russian contact—ever happened, then he said it was about adoptions, then he said he went on the "pretext" of getting dirt on Hillary Clinton, but the lawyer didn't come up with the goods. (That is, he tried to collude, but failed.) Now, it turns out he was informed beforehand in an email from the Dumbest Spy Alive that the meeting was part of a Russian government operation to influence the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump the Elder.Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

But, as Stephen Colbert also pointed out last night, the half-baked subterfuge doesn't end there. In his second statement ("Like all the most innocent people," Colbert quipped, "Don Jr. offered a second explanation."), the scion suggested that he didn't know the lawyer's name and didn't tell the two amigos he brought along—Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort—what it was about. This did not sit well with Mr. Colbert: