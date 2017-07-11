Newsvine

Moscow steps up war of words in diplomatic row with U.S. | Reuters

Reuters reports;

Moscow on Tuesday toughened its rhetoric in its row with Washington, saying it was considering ways to retaliate for the seizure of some of its diplomatic premises in the United States and expulsions of diplomats.

"The situation is outrageous," Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Russian media during a visit to Austria on Tuesday.

"I believe that for such a great country like the United States of America, this advocate of international law, it's just shameful to leave the situation in mid-air," he said in comments posted on his ministry's website.

"We are now thinking of specific steps."

At a news conference later in Brussels with the EU's top diplomat Federica Mogherini, Lavrov spoke of "retaliatory measures" but declined to answer when asked if that meant that Russia would expel U.S. diplomats or seize diplomatic property.

He called on Washington to heed Moscow's demands for a return of diplomatic assets.

"If this does not happen, if we see that this step is not seen as essential in Washington, then of course we will take retaliatory measures.

"This is the law of diplomacy, the law of international affairs, that reciprocity is the basis of all relations."

Citing a Russian diplomatic source, the Izvestia daily said Russia was considering expelling around 30 U.S. diplomats and taking over two U.S. diplomatic compounds in Moscow and St Petersburg.

Full story in article.

