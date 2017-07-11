Buzzword emerges as Trump Jr. Russia scandal deepens: Treason - POLITICO

Politico reports;

New revelations about Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer promising dirt on Hillary Clinton has critics flirting with a new attack line — treason.

Sen. Tim Kaine, who was Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential pick, on Tuesday suggested that, while nothing has been proved, Trump Jr. might have committed treason even before he released copies of his correspondence with music publicist Rob Goldstone, who brokered the June 2016 meeting.

“We are beyond obstruction of justice,” Kaine told reporters. “This is moving into perjury, false statements and even potentially treason.”

Echoes of that sentiment have started to take shape in other corners of Congress. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) tweeted out a New York Times report on the eldest Trump son's emails on Tuesday, noting “if this isn't treasonous, I'm not sure what is.”

Trump Jr. on Tuesday released what he said was the full email chain related to allegations that he knowingly set up a meeting with a Russian lawyer allegedly tied to the regime of President Vladimir Putin in order to obtain information that might "incriminate" Clinton, his father's 2016 campaign opponent. Trump posted the emails on Tuesday in the hopes of "transparency," he said, but the release came shortly before The New York Times published its own copy of the emails.