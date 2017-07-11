Will Trump Take Revenge on the Justice Department? - POLITICO Magazine

Politico reports;

Do you think Donald Trump is going to take this lying down?

Almost from his first moments in office, President Trump and his allies have launched a fierce assault on the Department of Justice. Those attacks have been designed to insulate his presidency from a widening scandal, but with new revelations about his son Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian attorney bringing the threat of criminal charges into the president’s own family, what we have seen to date from the president may be only the beginning of an unprecedented campaign to weaken one of his own Cabinet agencies.

President Trump and his allies have launched a two-pronged assault on the agency: first by trying to co-opt it from within, and when that seemed to fail, subverting it from the outside. It’s doubtful Trump cares much about the ramifications for DOJ itself or the effects a weakened department would have on the rule of law. But a collapse in the department’s institutional credibility would come at a severe cost to the country.

The Justice Department holds a unique place in the president’s Cabinet. Thanks to post-Watergate reforms and the development of strong institutional norms that place a premium on independence, DOJ is supposed to makes its own calls about who to investigate or prosecute, free from presidential interference.

Trump, however, has treated the department like his own personal fiefdom, answerable to him in the same way he expected subordinates in his business empire to operate. He demanded loyalty from the FBI director, Jim Comey, and asked him to back off an investigation into former national security adviser Mike Flynn. He erupted when Attorney General Jeff Sessions followed longstanding rules and recused himself from the probe. When the investigation continued, he asked the director of national intelligence and the head of the National Security Agency to intervene with the FBI—virtually the same request Richard Nixon made in his famous “smoking gun” tape. Each of these actions was a major breach of protocol, and when none of them worked, Trump fired Comey.

Since the Comey firing and the subsequent appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, Trump has turned to subversion to weaken the Justice Department. He has publicly questioned whether Mueller is fair—repeatedly calling his investigation a witch hunt and casting doubt on his impartiality because he has hired prosecutors who have previously contributed to Democrats. His attorney Jay Sekulow has gone even further, making far-fetched and misleading claims that Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe should recuse himself because of conflicts of interest and arguing that Comey broke the law in publicly disclosing memos documenting his conversations with the president, an argument Trump himself echoed on Monday.

(“Fox & Friends,” which aired the false accusation against Comey, issued a correction—but the president did not.)