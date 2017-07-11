President Trump is stalling Congress's push to punish Russia for election interference - Vox

Vox reports;

While astonishing news is swirling around Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer last June, the Trump administration is quietly trying to put the kibosh on bipartisan legislation to sanction Russia for election interference.

The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and John McCain (R-AZ), would impose new sanctions against Russia and was specifically crafted to make it difficult for President Trump to lift them. It passed in the Senate by a 98-2 margin in June.

But now the bill suddenly looks like it may be in jeopardy. Republicans in the House have been slow to take up a bill that would embarrass the president, and Trump’s team is raising objections to its curtailment of their executive authority to deal with Russia as they see fit. One House Republican, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Ed Royce, is now threatening to write his own legislation if House Speaker Paul Ryan doesn’t soon bring up the Senate bill for a vote, according to Politico.

The crucial backdrop for this fight is the larger domestic political question of how far Republicans in Congress are willing to go to punish Russia for its election interference — and how willing they are to break with Trump to do so.

Those questions are taking on added importance after new revelations that the president’s son met with a Russian intermediary who explicitly promised information that would harm Hillary Clinton as part of a broader effort to help Trump during the election.

So far, Republicans have tried to chart a middle path on Trump and Russia, pressing forward with a Senate investigation into possible collusion while rejecting the further-reaching investigation that Democrats and outside legal experts have demanded. The fate of the Russia sanctions bill is another vital test of that relationship.