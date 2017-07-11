Analysis: Trump's son connects the dots on Russia probe

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — The president’s son connected the dots.

Until Tuesday, the questions about whether Donald Trump’s campaign colluded with Russia have largely centered on revelations from secret sources and suspicious connections that may ultimately be just eyebrow-raising coincidences. There’s been plenty of smoke, but no fire.

Then suddenly — there in black and white — was the president’s son eagerly accepting a meeting with a purported Russian government lawyer who dangled the promise of damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton. The type of coordination with Russia that Trump has long denied, the emails seem to show, was being embraced by his namesake.

“If it’s what you say I love it,” Donald Trump Jr. wrote in a June 2016 email to a music publicist who was acting as an intermediary with the Russian attorney.

In the four pages of emails published Tuesday, Trump Jr. also appeared unfazed when his associate stated that the information “is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump.” The meeting took place in New York’s Trump Tower a few days later.

It’s unclear if the meeting breaches election laws barring campaigns from receiving “anything of value” from foreign nationals. Nor does it clarify whether there was broader cooperation between the Trump team and the Russian government. Sorting through those questions will fall to special counsel Robert Mueller and congressional investigators, and an answer may not be known for months, or even years.

But the stunning email exchange immediately bolstered the legitimacy of those investigations, and undercut Trump’s efforts to dismiss the probes as a “hoax” and a Democratic-driven “witch hunt.”

Sen. John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, said that while Trump may have fired FBI Director James Comey, who previously led the Russia probe, “He didn’t fire the FBI. He didn’t fire the Senate intelligence committee. The FBI is going to get to the bottom of all this.”