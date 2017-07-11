Trump Jr. Email Shows Possible Role of Top Russian Prosecutor - WSJ

WSJ reports;

WASHINGTON—Correspondence released Tuesday by the president’s eldest son suggests a possible effort to influence the Trump campaign by Russia’s prosecutor general, one of the nation’s most powerful men.

Donald Trump Jr. received an email in June 2016 from a British publicist saying Russia’s “crown prosecutor” was offering “to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.”

Russia doesn’t have a crown prosecutor, which is Britain’s term for a top prosecuting attorney. But Russia does have an equivalent: the prosecutor general’s office, run by Yuri Chaika.

Donald Trump Jr. said information about Hillary Clinton was offered but it was of little value. Instead, he said he found himself in an unhelpful meeting with a Russian lawyer lobbying for the reversal of the Magnitsky Act, a 2012 U.S. law that enraged the Kremlin by sanctioning Russian human rights violators.

The meeting with the lawyer in New York came as the Russian government campaigned against the law and against Bill Browder, a fund manager turned Kremlin critic who lobbied for the measure.

Mr. Chaika’s office at the time had been pressing American officials to repeal the law, which resulted in sanctions on some of his associates.

A spokesman for Mr. Chaika didn’t respond to a request for comment.

For Mr. Chaika, the campaign against Mr. Browder appeared to be personal. He accused the hedge-fund manager in 2015 of working with U.S. security services to produce a documentary that aired corruption allegations against the Chaika family.

After the film’s release, Russian authorities opened a probe into whether Mr. Browder organized the murder of his own attorney, Sergei Magnitsky, who died in Russian prison after alleging that Russian authorities helped perpetrate a giant tax fraud and theft against Mr. Browder’s fund. Mr. Browder has dismissed the allegation that he had anything to do with Mr. Magnitsky’s death and denied involvement in the documentary​about Mr. Chaika.

When a Russian opposition campaigner released the documentary on Mr. Chaika’s family, one notable person jumped to the prosecutor’s defense: Aras Agalarov, the Russian-Azerbaijani businessman who organized the 2013 Miss Universe pageant in Moscow with President Trump.

Mr. Agalarov wrote a defense of Mr. Chaika and his family in Kommersant, a Russian business newspaper. “According to a saying by the Nazi criminal Goebbels, the propaganda minister for Hitler’s Germany, a lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth,” Mr. Agalarov wrote, suggesting the documentary was a lie.

The correspondence that Donald Trump Jr. released Tuesday suggests that Mr. Chaika may have sought to influence the Trump campaign through Mr. Agalarov, who along with his pop-star son Emin developed a relationship with the Trump family during the 2013 pageant.