Trumpworld turns on each other - Axios

The NY Times' Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman report that with the Russia controversy deepening and his son under intense scrutiny, President Trump has "trained his ire" on Marc Kasowitz, the lawyer representing him in the Russia probe:

"Mr. Trump, who often vents about advisers in times of trouble, has grown disillusioned by Mr. Kasowitz's strategy."

Kasowitz's team, meanwhile, feels Jared Kushner "has been whispering in the president's ear... while keeping the lawyers out of the loop" and is "more concerned about protecting himself than his father-in-law," the Times reports, "raising the prospect that Mr. Kasowitz may resign."

Meanwhile the Washington Post's Philip Rucker and Ashley Parker report that Kushner, Ivanka Trump and, in more of a surprise, Melania Trump think the stream of West Wing leaks means its time for a shakeup — more specifically for Reince Preibus to be fired. The White House denies that.