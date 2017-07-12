Trump: Putin would prefer Hillary Clinton as U.S. president - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump claimed Wednesday that his Russian counterpart would rather see Hillary Clinton as president, despite the U.S. intelligence community’s conclusion that the Kremlin meddled in the 2016 election to boost Trump over the Democratic nominee.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “would like Hillary” because she would lead a weak military and energy prices would increase under her administration, Trump told CBN founder Pat Robertson in an interview set to air in full Thursday morning on “The 700 Club.”

“There are many things that I do that are the exact opposite of what he would want. So what I keep hearing about that he would have rather had Trump, I think ‘probably not,’ because when I want a strong military, you know she wouldn’t have spent the money on military,” Trump said. “When I want tremendous energy, we’re opening up coal, we’re opening up natural gas, we’re opening up fracking, all the things that he would hate, but nobody ever mentions that.”

Trump praised America as the most powerful country in the world and argued that it’s only getting stronger “because I’m a big military person.” Had Clinton won, he said, “our military would be decimated” and “our energy would be much more expensive.”

“That’s what Putin doesn’t like about me,” Trump said.

That’s also why the president said he questions why Putin would want him elected over Clinton, as the U.S. intelligence community has concluded.

“He wants what’s good for Russia, and I want what’s good for the United States,” Trump said. “From Day one I wanted a strong military. He doesn’t want to see that.