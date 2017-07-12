Newsvine

Trump on Trump Jr: "many people would have held that meeting" - Axios

View Original Article: Axios
Axios reports;

Donald Trump gave his reaction Wednesday to his son Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer, telling Reuters, "I think many people would have held that meeting."

On whether he knew of the meeting in advance: "No, that I didn't know until a couple of days ago when I heard about this."

Trump said he discussed election meddling with Putin for 20-25 minutes: "I said, did you do it? And he said no, I did not. Absolutely not. I then asked him a second time in a totally different way. He said absolutely not."

Reference... Reuters;

Exclusive: Trump says he was unaware of son's meeting with Russian lawyer

