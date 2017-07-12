GOP base asks, 'What Russia scandal?' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

Secret Russia meeting? So what. Collusion? Nah. Media outrage? Fake news.

Anyone who thinks the Republican base will abandon President Donald Trump over the latest Russia revelations is sorely mistaken.

According to a POLITICO survey of more than two dozen local Republican Party leaders in counties where 2018’s most competitive races are shaping up, the GOP grassroots aren’t fazed by news of Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting last year with a Kremlin-linked lawyer or the daily drip of stories about Trump and Russia. They aren’t even paying close attention. That’s a problem for Democrats, who will likely need to win over the support of some Trump-backing Republican voters in the battleground congressional districts where the House majority will be won or lost in 2018. “It’s pretty much a non-issue. Most people that do reference it, reference it as a witch hunt. It’s a one-sided thing: ‘Trump, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia.’ I hear more about that than any credible evidence against Trump, Trump Jr.,” said Carl Bunce, chairman of the Las Vegas-based GOP in Nevada's Clark County, where two tight House races are expected to be fought.

“It’s just all noise to people on the ground here. People on the ground are just concerned about job security. It’s almost embarrassing for the media from my perspective. Move on. I’m sure they could find something else to report on,” he said.