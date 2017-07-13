Trump: I will achieve 3 percent growth! CBO: No, you will not. - Vox

Vox reports;

President Trump’s first budget, which he and his budget director claimed would erase the federal deficit within 10 years, would do no such thing, the Congressional Budget Office concludes in a new analysis.

The cuts in the president's budget would, the CBO finds, dramatically reduce the deficit, by about $4.2 trillion over 10 years (more than the $2.4 trillion in deficit reduction in Obama’s final budget). But even with those cuts, the total deficit would only be reduced by one-third rather than wiped out completely, as the Trump administration had claimed.

The CBO’s deficit reduction estimate is so much lower because the White House claimed its budget would lead to 3 percent economic growth, dramatically increasing tax revenue and closing the gap between what the government brings in and what it spends. But the CBO found that Trump's budget would only mildly improve economic growth. The average economic growth rate would rise by 0.1 percentage points per year, from about 1.8 percent to 1.9 percent.

The deficit reduction, meanwhile, would come at the cost of massive cuts to social safety net programs. Federal spending on health care would fall by 13 percent, a $1.9 trillion cut implemented by repealing the Affordable Care Act and then adopting another $610 billion in cuts to Medicaid. Food stamps (or SNAP) would be cut by 21 percent. Spending on international affairs programs at the State Department and elsewhere would fall by 32 percent, environmental and natural resource programs by 21 percent, and community and regional development programs by 37 percent.

And the report is almost certainly too optimistic. While it includes the reduction in revenues caused by repealing the Affordable Care Act, the CBO analysis does not include the Trump administration's tax reform proposals, which could cost upward of $3.4 trillion over 10 years according to the Tax Policy Center.