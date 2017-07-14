White House shakes up legal team as probe gathers steam

Yahoo News reports;

Under intensifying fire over its handling of the Russia investigations, the White House is shaking up its legal team, bringing on board a veteran Washington criminal defense lawyer just as another high-profile attorney turns over responsibilities for representing a senior official in the cross hairs of the criminal probe.

Ty Cobb, who has represented multiple figures in Washington scandals dating back to the Clinton administration, will be joining the White House staff at the end of this month as a special counsel to the president, charged with handling all legal and media-related issues relating to the Russia probe, sources said.

At the same time, Jamie Gorelick, a politically well-connected lawyer who has been representing Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, is turning over all responsibilities for the Russia investigation to Abbe Lowell, another well-known Washington criminal defense lawyer.

Gorelick, for the time being, will continue to represent Kushner on issues relating to ethics and his security clearance form, the sources said. But Lowell, a skilled litigator who has represented clients ranging from former Sen. John Edwards to corrupt Washington fixer Jack Abramoff, will exclusively represent Kushner in inquires being conducted by congressional committees and Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Abbe Lowell will be taking responsibility for the Russia-related inquiries and I will continue to be responsible for the issues for which we were originally retained, including with regard to ethics and Mr. Kushner’s security clearance form,” Gorelick told Yahoo News on Friday. She added that Kushner “made this decision.”

The legal moves come as the White House legal team is facing mounting criticism over allegations it has badly mishandled the president’s defense. Yahoo News reported Thursday night that Marc Kasowitz, the president’s chief outside lawyer, was informed in June about the existence of emails showing the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., met with a Kremlin-connected lawyer, hoping to receive “incriminating” information and documents about Hillary Clinton that had reputedly been assembled by the Russian government.