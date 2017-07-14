Russian Lawyer Who Trump Jr. Met Says She Was in Contact With Top Russian Prosecutor - WSJ

WSJ reports;

In interview, Natalia Veselnitskaya says she talked with Kremlin-appointed official about U.S. sanctions law

WASHINGTON—The Russian lawyer whom Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort met last year with the hopes of receiving damaging information about Hillary Clinton says she talked with the office of Russia’s top prosecutor while waging a campaign against a U.S. sanctions law and the hedge-fund manager who backed it.

Lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya said she wasn’t working for Russian authorities, but she said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that she was meeting with Russian authorities regularly, and shared information about the hedge-fund manager with the Russian prosecutor general’s office, including with Prosecutor General Yuri Chaika, a top official appointed by the Kremlin.

“I personally know the general prosecutor,” Ms. Veselnitskaya said. “In the course of my investigation [about the fund manager], I shared information with him.”

Mr. Chaika’s office didn’t respond to requests for comment on whether he knows and received information from Ms. Veselnitskaya.

President Donald Trump and others have stressed that she wasn’t formally working for the Russian government at the time of the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. Mr. Trump said on Thursday at a news conference in Paris that his son’s meeting was brief and uneventful. “He took a meeting with a Russian lawyer. Not a government lawyer, but a Russian lawyer,” Mr. Trump said.