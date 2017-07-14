Roger Stone's Testimony in House Russia Probe Delayed After Radio Tirade - Bloomberg

Bloomberg reports;

The House Intelligence Committee has postponed the scheduled July 24 closed-door testimony of former Donald Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone in its probe of Russian meddling in the presidential election, Stone’s lawyer said Friday.

The lawyer, Grant Smith, said his client was notified by the committee late Thursday that his testimony would be delayed until after Congress’s August recess because the panel wasn’t ready.

Stone hurled insults at two Democratic members of the intelligence panel -- threatening to sue one and calling another a "yellow-bellied coward" -- during an appearance aired Thursday on Buffalo, New York-area radio station WBEN. Also on the program was former Trump campaign communications adviser Michael Caputo, who is scheduled to testify before the House panel Friday afternoon.

The Republican leading the House committee’s probe, Mike Conaway of Texas, wouldn’t tell reporters Friday whether the committee has delayed Stone’s testimony. The panel’s investigation has been marred by partisan infighting, and members have struggled to agree even on the mission and scope.