Poll: Trump's six-month approval rating hits historic low - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump has hit the lowest approval rating of any president during their first nearly-six months in office in 70 years, according to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll.

Thirty-six percent of those surveyed approve of the president's job performance, which is six points down from his 100-day mark, while 58 percent disapprove of Trump's performance.

Gerald Ford was the last president to be near that mark in the poll half-a-year into his presidency, with a 39 percent approval rating in February 1975. At the six-month mark, both former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush were at 59 percent.

In regards to Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer aimed at getting information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, 63 percent said his actions were inappropriate.

Sixty percent think Russia tried to influence the 2016 presidential race and 67 percent believe Trump aides helped them.