Nearly 150,000 attempts to hack SC voter registration system on Election Day: report | TheHill

Hackers tried to infiltrate South Carolina’s voter registration system nearly 150,000 times on Election Day 2016, according to a South Carolina State Election Commission report that was reported on by The Wall Street Journal.

South Carolina, which President Trump won easily during the election, did not find evidence that would suggest the attempted breaches were successful, the paper reported.

The publication said most of the hacking attempts in South Carolina likely came from automated computer bots.

The report comes as the federal probe into Russian election meddling and alleged ties between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin continues.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said in June that Russian hackers targeted election-related systems in 21 states leading up to Election Day.

The Obama administration has said that voter databases in Arizona and Illinois were targeted by foreign hackers.

President Trump has casted doubts on whether Russia was behind the hacks, saying it could have been anyone.