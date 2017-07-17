Newsvine

Two GOP senators break ranks on health care, sinking bill for now - Axios

Axios reports;

Republican senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran announced Monday night that they would vote "no" on a motion to proceed with the revised GOP health care bill, meaning as it stands the bill does not have the votes to move forward.

The previous "no" votes: Rand Paul and Susan Collins, with others on the fence. Mitch McConnell could only afford to lose two Republicans.

Lee's rationale: "In addition to not repealing all of the Obamacare taxes, it doesn't go far enough in lowering premiums for middle class families; nor does it create enough free space from the most costly Obamacare regulations."

 Related... Vox;

With two more defections, the Senate health care bill just died — for now

BCRA is dead but Obamacare repeal is still alive

