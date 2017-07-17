TIME reports;

Chris Christie: Getting Russian Opposition Research Is 'Probably Against the Law'

(GLADSTONE, N.J.) — Republican Gov. Chris Christie on Monday addressed Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney, saying it's "probably against the law" to get opposition research for his father's presidential campaign from a foreign country.

But Christie, a friend and adviser to President Donald Trump, also said that it's too early be "jumping to conclusions" and that there's no evidence the campaign obtained such research.

"I think, quite frankly, it's probably against the law in addition to being inappropriate," Christie said. "I think the thing that bothers me the most is that we seem to have a frenzy of people jumping to conclusions."

Christie, a former U.S. attorney, spoke Monday at an unrelated event in his first public appearance since he ended a three-day government shutdown earlier this month. He was widely criticized after an NJ.com photographer snapped photos of him on a state beach closed to the public during the shutdown.