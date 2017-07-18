'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump says after GOP plan collapses

AP reports;

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump declared Tuesday he’s going to “let Obamacare fail” after the Republicans’ effort to rewrite the 2010 health care overhaul imploded in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed a vote on a backup plan simply repealing the statute, but desertions by his own party seemed to ensure that would fail, too.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said they opposed McConnell’s Plan B. That’s enough to spell defeat and could send a message to conservative Republicans that it is time to abandon efforts to tear down Obama’s law.

All Senate Democrats are opposed to the GOP changes.

In the morning, Trump tweeted a barrage of criticism over his party’s failure on its flagship legislative priority. For seven years, the GOP has pledged to repeal President Barack Obama’s law.

“Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard,” Trump tweeted. “We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans.”