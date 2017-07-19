Daily Beast reports;

GOP Lawmaker Got Direction From Moscow, Took It Back to D.C.

After being given a secret document by officials in Moscow, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher sought to alter sanctions legislation and tried to set up a virtual show trial on Capitol Hill.

Members of the team of Russians who secured a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr. and Jared Kushner also attempted to stage a show trial of anti-Putin campaigner Bill Browder on Capitol Hill.

The trial, which would have come in the form of a congressional hearing, was scheduled for mid-June 2016 by Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA), a long-standing Russia ally who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe. During the hearing, Rohrabacher had planned to confront Browder with a feature-length pro-Kremlin propaganda movie that viciously attacks him—as well as at least two witnesses linked to the Russian authorities, including lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.

Ultimately, the hearing was canceled when senior Republicans intervened and agreed to allow a hearing on Russia at the full committee level with a Moscow-sympathetic witness, according to multiple congressional aides.

An email reviewed by The Daily Beast shows that before that June 14 hearing, Rohrabacher's staff received pro-Kremlin briefings against Browder, once Russia's biggest foreign investor, and his tax attorney Sergei Magnitsky from a lawyer who was working with Veselnitskaya.

Although House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Ed Royce (R-CA) had prohibited Rohrabacher from showing the Russian propaganda film in Congress, Rohrabacher's Capitol Hill office still actively promoted a screening of the movie that was held at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., on June 13, 2016. Veselnitskaya was one of those handling the movie's worldwide promotion.

Invitations to attend the movie screening were sent from the subcommittee office by Catharine O'Neill, a Republican intern on Rohrabacher's committee. Her email promised that the movie would convince viewers that Magnitsky, who was murdered in a Russian prison cell, was no hero.

The invite, reviewed by The Daily Beast, claimed that the film "explodes the common view that Mr. Magnitsky was a whistleblower" and lavishes praise on the "rebel director" Andrei Nekrasov.

"That invitation was not from our office. O'Neill was an unpaid intern on the committee staff. Paul denies asking her to send the invitations," said Ken Grubbs, Rohrabacher's press secretary, referring to the congressman's staff director, Paul Behrends.

O'Neill went on to secure a job on the Trump transition team and then in the State Department's Office of the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights. She did not return a call for comment.

Rohrabacher's office was given the film by the Prosecutor General's office in Moscow, which is run by Yuri Chaika, a close associate of President Vladimir Putin who is accused of widespread corruption, and Viktor Grin, the deputy general prosecutor who has been sanctioned by the United States as part of the Magnitsky Act.