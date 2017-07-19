Russian lawyer who met with Trump Jr. offers to testify before Senate - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The Russian attorney whose meeting last summer with Donald Trump Jr. created a fresh wave of speculation surrounding the possibility of collusion between the Kremlin and the campaign of President Donald Trump has offered to testify before the Senate.

"I'm ready to clarify the situation behind this mass hysteria – but only through lawyers or testifying in the Senate," Natalia Veselnitskaya told Russian government-owned television network RT, according to a Reuters report published Wednesday.