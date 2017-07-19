Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort to Testify Before Senate | Time.com

Newsvine

Donald Trump Jr., Paul Manafort to Testify Before Senate

TIME reports;

Donald Trump Jr. and his father's former campaign manager Paul Manafort will testify next week in front of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary regarding Russia's alleged influence on the 2016 presidential election, the committee announced Wednesday.

The hearing, originally set for July 19, has been rescheduled to July 26 after Trump Jr.'s admission that he, Manafort and President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner took a meeting with a Russian lawyer last June in hopes of gaining damaging information about Hillary Clinton ahead of the election.

Full story in article.

