Trump turns against his attorney general over Russia - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump would not have picked Jeff Sessions to serve as attorney general if he’d known Sessions would recuse himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, Trump told the New York Times on Wednesday.

The explosive statement was one of many that Trump made in a wide-ranging interview that also included sharp criticisms of special counsel Robert Mueller, whose probe includes whether or not the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

“Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president,” Trump said. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the president.”