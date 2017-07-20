CIA director: Moscow loves to 'stick it to America'

AP reports;

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — CIA Director Mike Pompeo said Thursday that Russia has no plans to leave Syria and will continue to try to meddle in U.S. affairs to “stick it to America.”

He reiterated his belief that Russia interfered in the U.S. presidential election and described the U.S.-Russia relationship as “complicated.”

“I think they find anyplace that they can make our lives more difficult, I think they find that’s something that’s useful,” he said

Pompeo also said he has seen only minimal evidence that Russia has pursued a serious strategy against Islamic State militants in Syria. He said any suggestion that Russia has been a U.S. ally in Syria is not borne out by what’s happening on the ground.