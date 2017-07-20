John McCain criticizes Trump's Syria policy despite cancer diagnosis

USAT reports;

Cancer isn't keeping Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., from sticking to his political guns.

Just hours after news broke of McCain's brain cancer diagnosis, the Arizona senator blasted President Trump amid a report that the administration decided to halt a CIA training program for moderate Syrian rebels fighting Bashar al-Assad's regime.

"If these reports are true, the administration is playing right into the hands of Vladimir Putin," McCain said in a statement Thursday. "Making any concession to Russia, absent a broader strategy for Syria, is irresponsible and short-sighted."