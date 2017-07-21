Jared Kushner Discloses Dozens More Assets in Revised Financial Filing - WSJ

WSJ reports;

WASHINGTON— Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, on Friday released a revised version of his personal financial disclosure showing his initial filing omitted dozens of assets, including commercial real estate, bonds issued by the New York water and sewer authority, a personal art collection and a New Jersey liquor license.

According to the disclosure, 77 assets were “inadvertently omitted” from Mr. Kushner’s earlier form and were added during what the form’s footnotes describe as the “ordinary review” process with the government ethics office. The updated form also provides additional information about 77 other assets, offering more detail about the structure of Mr. Kushner’s real estate assets. Mr. Kushner’s initial disclosure, released in March, hadn’t then been certified by the Office of Government Ethics.

Ivanka Trump, who is the president’s daughter, a senior White House aide and Mr. Kushner’s wife, also disclosed her finances for the first time on Friday, including some details that had been previously disclosed on her husband’s form. Ms. Trump didn’t become an official White House employee until late March, so she had later deadlines. Her form hasn’t yet been certified by the ethics office, as required by law.

“Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials,” Jamie Gorelick, a lawyer for the couple, said in a statement.

The new disclosure shows Mr. Kushner and Ms. Trump collectively hold between $206 million and $760 million in assets. Mr. Kushner’s initial disclosure put the value of their assets between $240 million and $740 million. The changes in values may reflect divestments since the last filing and the broad range of valuation for assets.