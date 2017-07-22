Chuck Schumer urges House, Senate to pass 'strong' Russia sanctions bill, send to Trump's desk

Washington Examiner reports;

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is eager to pass a Democratic-sponsored Russian sanctions bill and see if President Trump would sign it considering his "inability" to deal with the foreign power.

"Given the many transgressions of Russia, and President Trump's seeming inability to deal with them, a strong sanctions bill such as the one Democrats and Republicans have just agreed to is essential," Schumer said in a statement Saturday. "I expect the House and Senate will act on this legislation promptly, on a broad bipartisan basis and send the bill to the President's desk."

On Thursday, House Democratic leaders introduced a bill that would impose sanctions on Russia.

By Saturday, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy announced a vote on the Russia, Iran, and North Korea Sanctions Act had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The new legislation is identical to a Senate-approved bill on the issue, but originated in the House, a requirement of all revenue-raising bills.

"We felt on the Democratic side it was imperative since we hadn't really made progress and we wanted it clear that we were not the ones stalling the bill, that we do something today to show that we want to move forward," New York Rep. Eliot Engel, the top Democrat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, told the Washington Examiner.