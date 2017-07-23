Russia sanctions deal reached without changes Trump sought - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The accord on a package of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea is a thumb in the eye to Donald Trump.

Negotiators in both parties on Saturday released a sweeping sanctions deal that does not include changes President Donald Trump's administration sought to make it easier for him to ease penalties against Russia.

The accord on a package of sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea is set for a House vote on Tuesday, according to the announcement from Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's office. To resolve a partisan clash over giving House Democrats the power to force a vote blocking Trump from easing sanctions on Moscow, the deal expedites House consideration of any anti-Trump vote that the Senate has already passed.

The sanctions legislation is expected to pass with overwhelming majorities in both the House and Senate before lawmakers leave for their annual August recess, giving the Republican-led Congress a major bipartisan achievement to tout amid struggles on health care and taxes — albeit an achievement that delivers a thumb in the eye to Trump.

The White House had pressed to dilute the bill's provisions empowering Congress to block Trump from easing or ending sanctions against Russia, but its request fell on deaf ears among Republican leaders.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, Ben Cardin of Maryland, hailed the agreement Saturday.

"I believe the proposed changes to the bill have helped to clarify the intent of members of Congress as well as express solidarity with our closest allies in countering Russian aggression and holding the Kremlin accountable for their destabilizing activities," Cardin said in a statement.

Cardin added an encouragement for Trump to sign the bill once it reaches the White House, despite his administration's failure to secure more "flexibility" to deal with Vladimir Putin's government.