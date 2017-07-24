Jared Kushner's statement on Russia: full text - CNNPolitics.com

@SteveRattner

Kushner defense: I am in way over my head so had no idea what I was doing.

CNN reports

Bolding below included as submitted in statement

STATEMENT OF JARED C. KUSHNER TO CONGRESSIONAL COMMITTEES

July 24, 2017

I am voluntarily providing this statement, submitting documents, and sitting for interviews in order to shed light on issues that have been raised about my role in the Trump for President Campaign and during the transition period.

I am not a person who has sought the spotlight. First in my business and now in public service, I have worked on achieving goals, and have left it to others to work on media and public perception. Because there has been a great deal of conjecture, speculation, and inaccurate information about me, I am grateful for the opportunity to set the record straight.