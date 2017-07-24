Newsvine

Is Trump trying to force Jeff Sessions out so a new AG can squelch the Russia investigation? - Vox

Seeded by Kenm77
Seeded on Mon Jul 24, 2017 9:49 AM
Vox reports;

A new attorney general would not necessarily recuse himself or herself, as Sessions has.

It sure looks like President Donald Trump is waging a deliberate public campaign to push his own attorney general to resign.

In a remarkable Monday morning tweet, Trump openly mocked Jeff Sessions, calling him “beleaguered,” and asking why he wasn’t looking into “crimes” supposedly committed by Hillary Clinton.

This comes just days after Trump complained at length about Sessions in an interview with the New York Times, arguing that he shouldn’t have recused himself from oversight of the Russia investigation. “It’s extremely unfair, and that’s a mild word, to the president,” Trump said.

Also on Monday, “confidants” of the president leaked to Axios’s Mike Allen that Trump has “raised the possibility” of bringing on Rudy Giuliani as attorney general (which would presumably mean firing Sessions).

All this might come as a surprise, considering that Sessions has long seemed to be Trumpism’s biggest champion and truest believer.

But it makes a whole lot more sense when you keep one thing in mind: A new attorney general would not be recused from overseeing the Russia investigation — and therefore might be able to put a lid on it.

Full story in article.

Related... AP;

Trump intensifies criticism of his own attorney general

