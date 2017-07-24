U.S. judge allows Trump election commission to seek voting data | Reuters

Reuters reports;

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump's commission investigating voter fraud may request voter roll data from U.S. states, a federal judge ruled on Monday, in a setback for groups that contend the effort could infringe on privacy rights.

The judge said a lawsuit by the Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) watchdog did not have grounds for an injunction in part because the collection of data by the commission was not technically an action by a government agency so was not bound by laws that govern what such entities can do.

Washington-based U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly also pointed out that the commission was an advisory body that does not have legal authority to compel states to hand over the data.

Most state officials who oversee elections and election law experts say that voter fraud is rare in the United States.