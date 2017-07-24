Scaramucci: 'The president is thinking about pardoning nobody' - POLITICO

Politico reports;

New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci insisted that President Donald Trump isn't considering any pardons for family members or staffers targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller, and also dismissed Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a lawyer linked to Russian intelligence as a "non-event."

"The president is thinking about pardoning nobody," Scaramucci said in a combative interview Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

After host Jake Tapper pressed him on why Trump would tweet about his pardon powers, Scaramucci responded: "It has been coming up a lot, because there's an undercurrent of nonsensical stuff."

Tapper interjected: "Because he has asked advisers about it."

"Oh, come on, Jake," responded Scaramucci, founder of the investment firm SkyBridge Capital. "This is the problem with the whole system. He's the president of the United States. If I turn to one of my staff members at SkyBridge and ask them a question and they run out to the news media and tell everyone what I'm thinking about, is that fair to the president?"

"The truth of the matter is that the president isn't going to have to pardon anybody, because the Russia thing is a nonsensical thing," Scaramucci continued.