Trump shames Sessions amid shake-up speculation - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump continued his public humiliation of his attorney general on Monday, and West Wing aides wondered whether other senior officials would exit the administration following a shake-up in the communications department.

Trump's dressing-down of Jeff Sessions continued with an morning tweet labeling his top law enforcement official "beleaguered," and aides and advisers said Trump was considering whether to make a change.

And some White House and national security officials continued to speculate about the jobs of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

No one was publicly fired on Monday. In a White House in which rumored exits rarely materialize, it was unclear if anyone else was leaving the administration soon. Still, the uncertainty has distracted the White House at times from its legislative agenda and kept it from presenting a united front against investigations involving the 2016 Trump campaign.