Democrats sidestep social issues in new economic push - POLITICO

Politico reports;

BERRYVILLE, VA. — Congressional Democratic leaders descended on this rural Virginia town Monday to unveil a progressive economic package they say can win back working-class voters next November, even in red states.

And noticeably missing, amid the talk of raising wages and reining in corporate interests, were the left-leaning stances on social issues that help form the backbone of the party, such as immigration, abortion and LGBT rights.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) vowed that his party’s red-state incumbents would largely embrace the new agenda — which, he acknowledged, purposefully avoids the social issues that have already opened a rift this year between the party’s liberal base and centrist bloc.

“There is not that divide on economic issues,” Schumer told reporters as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, whose anti-corporate agenda influenced Democrats’ new economic strategy, worked a small but adoring crowd in a county that went for Donald Trump by more than 55 percent last year.

“The focus starts on economic issues,” Schumer continued. “That’s where the American people are hurting. That’s what we most felt was missing in the past in the last several elections.”