Democratic groups: Delay FBI director vote until Trump promises to keep special counsel - POLITICO

Politico reports;

The groups want the White House to protect the FBI director and his agency from ‘political interference.’

An alliance of Democratic groups is calling on Senate leadership to hold off on confirming Christopher Wray as FBI director until President Donald Trump promises not to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

In a letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley and Judiciary Ranking Member Diane Feinstein, the groups argue that this is a crucial moment for the Senate to assert the importance of an independent judiciary—accentuated by the president’s ongoing public humiliation campaign against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“The president’s comments demeaning the attorney general over his recusal in this matter, as well as his extraordinary reference to him as ‘beleaguered,’ raise deep concerns that the president may be considering a series of personnel changes seeking to terminate the investigation,” states the open letter sent Tuesday, signed by American Oversight, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, Common Cause, Daily Kos, MoveOn.org, Protect Democracy, Public Citizen, Revolving Door Project and UltraViolet.

The groups want the White House to take “concrete steps to insulate the director and the law enforcement agency he will lead from improper political interference.”