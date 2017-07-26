U.S. treads water on cyber policy as destructive attacks mount | Reuters

Reuters reports;

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The Trump administration's refusal to publicly accuse Russia and others in a wave of politically motivated hacking attacks is creating a policy vacuum that security experts fear will encourage more cyber warfare.

In the past three months, hackers broke into official websites in Qatar, helping to create a regional crisis; suspected North Korean-backed hackers closed down British hospitals with ransomware; and a cyber attack that researchers attribute to Russia deleted data on thousands of computers in the Ukraine.

Yet neither the United States nor the 29-member NATO military alliance have publicly blamed national governments for those attacks. President Donald Trump has also refused to accept conclusions of U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections using cyber warfare methods to help the New York businessman win.

"The White House is currently embroiled in a cyber crisis of existential proportion, and for the moment probably just wants 'cyber' to go away, at least as it relates to politics," said Kenneth Geers, a security researcher who until recently lived in Ukraine and works at NATO's think tank on cyber defense. "This will have unfortunate side effects for international cyber security."

Without calling out known perpetrators, more hacking attacks are inevitable, former officials said.

"I see no dynamics of deterrence," said ex-White House cyber security officer Jason Healey, now at Columbia University.