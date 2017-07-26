Newsvine

On Twitter, Trump continues attacks on Sessions

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump continued his sustained attacks on Jeff Sessions, questioning Wednesday why the attorney general didn’t replace Andrew McCabe as acting FBI director after the president fired James Comey.

“Why didn’t A.G. Sessions replace Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, a Comey friend who was in charge of Clinton investigation but got big dollars ($700,000) for his wife’s political run from Hillary Clinton and her representatives. Drain the Swamp!” Trump wrote in a pair of tweets.

Trump has taken aim at McCabe’s impartiality over the past two days, suggesting Tuesday that it was a “problem” for McCabe to lead a Clinton probe given that his wife, Jill McCabe, accepted a donation during a 2015 Virginia state Senate race from the political action committee of Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a longtime friend of the Clintons.

But Wednesday is the third consecutive day that the president has publicly blasted Sessions, the first U.S. senator to endorse his presidential campaign. The president began venting his frustration to the entire nation last Wednesday, when he told The New York Times that he would have never tapped Sessions to lead the Justice Department had he known the Alabama senator would recuse himself from the Russia probe that has dogged his administration since before inauguration.

Developing.

