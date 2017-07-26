Poll: Voters say Mueller ouster would be inappropriate - POLITICO

Politico reports;

By a more than two-to-one margin, voters say it would be inappropriate for President Donald Trump to fire special counsel Robert Mueller over his probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, according to a new POLITICO/Morning Consult poll.

Nearly half of voters, 48 percent, say it would be wrong to remove Mueller, compared to only 22 percent who say it would be appropriate for the Trump administration to dismiss Mueller.

There is a huge gap in partisan perceptions: Democrats say overwhelmingly that firing Mueller would be inappropriate, 67 percent to 11 percent. Independents also tilt heavily against firing Mueller, 47 percent to 19 percent. But Republicans say, 37 percent to 29 percent, that it would be appropriate.

"Forty-eight percent of voters say it would be inappropriate for President Trump to fire Robert Mueller," said Morning Consult Co-founder and Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp. "As a comparison, 34 percent of voters thought Trump's decision to fire Comey was inappropriate, according to a POLITICO/Morning Consult survey from May."