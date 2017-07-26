Trump's newest Russia lawyer: 'I think very highly' of Mueller - POLITICO

Politico reports;

President Donald Trump is exasperated with the Russia probes that have overwhelmed his first six months in office, but his newest White House lawyer is looking to make nice with the president’s main investigator — at least for now.

“I have a very respectful and professional relationship with Bob Mueller. I think very highly of him,” Ty Cobb, who starts Monday in a West Wing office as White House special counsel, said in an interview.

Cobb, a prominent Washington white-collar lawyer who in the 1990s represented several Democrats under investigation during the Clinton era, was hired in part to help spearhead the internal Trump White House effort to respond to the expanding Russia investigations by Congress and special counsel Mueller.

It’s no easy job, especially when Cobb's main client is apt to fume on Twitter about the “witch hunt” that has touched his closest family members, as the probes move from an examination of Russian meddling in the 2016 election into whether the president obstructed justice by firing the FBI director.

“He knows how to handle a crisis situation,” said Robert Bennett, Cobb’s longtime law partner and a former attorney for President Bill Clinton. “He knows how to deal with the conflicting tensions of congressional and criminal investigations and the media. So the whole question is whether they will to listen to him, whether they’ll follow his advice.”