Scaramucci appears to want Priebus investigated by FBI - Axios

Axios reports;

Minutes after Politico reported that new White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci stands to profit from his stake in his investment firm while in the West Wing, based on previously undisclosed financial disclosure forms, Scaramucci tweeted:

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45"

It was no accident that Scaramucci tagged Reince Priebus in the tweet. Per the New Yorker's Ryan Lizza: "In case there's any ambiguity in his tweet I can confirm that Scaramucci wants the FBI to investigate Reince for leaking."

Our thought bubble: It appears that Trump is deploying Scaramucci to rip the band aid off with Priebus. He has been fed up with his chief of staff for a while and has totally empowered his new communications director. Remember, shortly before this all happened, Scaramucci was having dinner with Trump, Sean Hannity and Bill Shine. Priebus wasn't at the table.

DOJ responds

Minutes after Scaramucci's tweet, the Department of Justice issued a statement reiterating that leakers will be investigated, and even jailed:

JUST IN: DOJ releases statements on leaks after @Scaramucci says he will contact FBI over his leaked financial docs.

Worth noting: financial disclosure forms aren't classified.