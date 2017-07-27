Newsvine

Kenm77

 

About Hard News: The Vaccine for Propaganda... Articles: 981 Seeds: 6108 Comments: 16423 Since: Oct 2013

Effective Immediately: I will no longer post Hard News on Newsvine

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Kenm77
Thu Jul 27, 2017 5:20 AM
Discuss:

In the style of 'Trump and the Mooch' - NBC/Comcast, in an unprofessional manner, has announced the end of Newsvine on October 1st. Driving admins and contributors into instant apathy and handing a major victory to the Bannon alt-right media.

I do not like a lingering death, so I intend to immediately stop the posting/seeding of Hard News articles in all relevant nations. If a path forward is proposed I will consider it...

I hope NBC/msnbc enjoys their new elevated status I helped to provide - I will not be watching...

Kenm77

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor