Effective Immediately: I will no longer post Hard News on Newsvine

In the style of 'Trump and the Mooch' - NBC/Comcast, in an unprofessional manner, has announced the end of Newsvine on October 1st. Driving admins and contributors into instant apathy and handing a major victory to the Bannon alt-right media.

I do not like a lingering death, so I intend to immediately stop the posting/seeding of Hard News articles in all relevant nations. If a path forward is proposed I will consider it...

I hope NBC/msnbc enjoys their new elevated status I helped to provide - I will not be watching...

Kenm77