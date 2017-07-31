Report: Kelly told Comey he wanted to quit in May - Axios

To further honor the passing of 'one night' Scaramucci...

Axios reports;

Then-Homeland Security Secretary and current White House chief of staff John Kelly called up James Comey the day he was fired as FBI Director, telling him he was upset and considering resigning, according to CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Pamela Brown. As one of their sources put it, "John was angry and hurt by what he saw and the way (Comey) was treated."

The scene: Comey heard about his firing while speaking in front of his then-colleagues in L.A., and as he returned to Washington, D.C., reportedly spoke to Kelly and told him not to resign.