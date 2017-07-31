NY Post reports;

The internet can't get enough of Mooch's firing

The internet has caught "Mooch" fever and the only prescription is more memes.

Social media users were putting their Photoshop skills to the test on Monday in wake of Anthony Scaramucci's removal from his position as White House communications director.

As word spread of his departure, countless people began posting funny GIFs and memes on every platform possible in the attempt to provide some hilarity amid all the drama.

One of the more popular photo disses was a re-imagining of the 2003 film, "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days."

Instead of Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey's faces, users were plastering President Trump and Scaramucci's mugs on the movie poster.

"Box office results are in! The #1 comedy in America!" Hudson jokingly wrote on Instagram, describing one of the Photoshop jobs.